Aamir Khan turns photographer to click Salman Khan’s adorable picture with his family

Aamir Khan turned photographer for his family as well as Salman Khan recently. A day before Pathaan's release, Salman was clicked outside Aamir's house and since then fans have been expecting the reunion of the Khans. Though the purpose of his visit is still unclear, Aamir's sister Nikhat Hegde, who is also a part of Pathaan, took to social media and offered a glimpse of their meeting with Salman. Taking to her Instagram, Nikhat shared pictures also featuring her husband Santosh Hegde, daughter Seher Hegde, and mother Zeenat Hussain.

As she shared photos of their meeting on Instagram, fans were quick to ask about Aamir Khan’s whereabouts. Now, in another post, Nikhat revealed that it was Aamir who turned photographer for them.

Fans did not leave a chance to drop querky comments, as one of her followers wrote, “Nice click! And who clicked Aamir clicking the group photo?” Another follower requested an Andaaz Apna Apna reunion, as they wrote, “Thanq Mam ! Ek Sath Wala Bhi with Amar Prem”, while another wished, ‘We want all three Khans”. A comment on the post also read, “Oh so cute. Aamir Sir, the cameraman. Love you Aamir Sir! Love your family. You are pride of our nation.”

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film didn't manage to impress the audience and failed at the box office. Recently, Aamir decided to take a break from acting. He appeared at an event in Delhi, where he talked about his career and revealed he is stepping back from acting for a year and a half.

Salman was recently seen in an extended cameo in Pathaan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. He will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is set to hit the theatres on Eid. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

