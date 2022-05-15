Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan takes a subtle dig at trolls with 'some more' pics from birthday bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRA KHAN Ira Khan's birthday pictures

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan dropped 'some more' pictures of her pool birthday party. She celebrated her 25th birthday with family and close friends. Beating the heat, Ira chose to have a pool party on her special day. However, the star kid was criticised for wearing a bikini in front of her father after she posted the insights of the party. Responding to the haters and trollers on the same, she posted 'some more' glimpses of her birthday bash with a caption, "If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!"

Ira shared a bunch of new photos, wherein she is seen enjoying the pool time with her boyfriend, friends and family. For the unversed, Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. In the last picture, Ira could be spotted giving a peck on the cheek of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made her acting debut as an adult with Aamir Khan's starrer 'Dangal'. ALSO READ: INSIDE Ira Khan's pool birthday party: Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Nupur Shikhare join

In the previous set of pictures posted by Ira, on May 9, she could be seen celebrating her birthday with father Aamir, brother Azad Rao Khan, Kiran Rao and mother Reena along with other friends and family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ira khan made her directorial debut as a theatre director with the play 'Euripides' Medea in 2019, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role.

Aamir Khan's professional front

Recently, the superstar added one more feather to his cap by launching his own podcast titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaaniyan' where he talked about the making of his upcoming film. Aamir revealed various trivia related to the film and also released the first song, 'Kahani'.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the Robert Zemeckis 1994 comedy-drama 'Forrest Gump', which starred Hollywood icon Tom Hanks in what would be considered as one of his iconic characters. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. The film which is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres, worldwide.