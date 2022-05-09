INSIDE Ira Khan's pool birthday party: Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Nupur Shikhare join

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRA KHAN Ira Khan's pool birthday party

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira celebrated her 25th birthday with family and close friends. Beating the heat, Ira chose to have a pool party on her special day. Several pictures from her birthday festivities are doing the rounds on social media, in which she can be seen celebrating with Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutta and brother Azad, who cheered for her as she cut the cake. For the unversed, Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena. Also in attendance were, Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao.

Ira, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, gave a sneak peek into her poolside bash on social media. Ira donned a fun striped bikini with her sunglasses for the celebrations.

Her beau and fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare dropped a couple of mushy photos to wish Ira. He wrote, "Happy Birthday my love. I love you so so much bubs."

ALSO READ: Imran Khan makes rare appearance during Eid celebration with cousin Ira Khan

Ira Khan recently dropped pictures from her Eid celebrations. She spent Eid with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and some friends. She was dressed in a lehenga for the occasion and looked pretty. She posed for some mushy pics with her boyfriend Nupur but her uncle and former actor Imran Khan's appearance in the series of images was the real surprise that got the netizens talking. Imran was dressed in a white kurta pajama and looks soaked in the festive spirit with friends and family beside him.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. ALSO READ: Ira Khan will ever enter Bollywood like her dad Aamir Khan? Star kid answers

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July last year. They will continue to co-parent son Azad.