Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares cute photos with her 'buddy for the day'. Seen yet?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan never fails to amaze the fans with gorgeous photos on the internet. She is very active on Instagram and keeps treating the fans with a sneak peek into her daily life. On Wednesday, the star kid shared cute photos with her 'buddy for the day' and fans fell in love with her. While Ira isn't an actress in Bollywood, she enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. However, she wants to be a director and has already started directing plays.

Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a couple of photos in which she is seen taking selfies with a 'grumpy cat'. In one of the photos she is seen kissing her, in another, she tries out different expressions. She wrote, "My buddy for the day... #catlady #kubla #cat #grumpycat #mykindoflove."

Ira is currently in home quarantine with father Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad. Earlier, she shared a selfie with her cute little brother Azad as they try out Instagram filters. The photos showed Ira rocked a side hat and red lips with a monochrome effect while Azad hiding his mouth in order to not get the red lips. She captioned the photo: "Quarantine buddy"

Ira Khan loves to dress up. Her Instagram is filled with photos in saree as she loves the Indian attire. A while back, the star kid made her family dress up as her cousin sister Zayn Marie's debut film Mrs. Serialkiller premiered on Netflix. The whole family suited up to attend the show while at their home. She wrote, "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I’m so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we’ll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I’m sorry we weren’t physically with you. But I’m sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry."

On the work front, Ira Khan debuted as a director with her first play, an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea. It starred Hazel Keech.

