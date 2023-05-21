Aahana Kumra loses her cool, yells 'don’t touch me' as fan grabs her arm while clicking selfie

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aahana Kumra

Actress Aahana Kumra, who is known for films like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Inside Edge' and 'Rangbaaz', recently lost her cool at a fan breached her personal space and touched her while she was posing for the paparazzi. The actress angrily walked away, while posing in front of the paparazzi, when the fan grabbed her arm while clicking a selfie and touched her around her waist at a Mumbai event on Saturday.

A video, shared by a paparazzi account, showed how a fan touched her around her waist at an event in Mumbai. However, amid all this chaos, the ‘India Lockdown’ actor was left embarrassed when a fan put his hand around her waist and grabbed her arm. The actress was taken aback. She turned towards him and told him: "Don't touch me!" The video has gone viral since then with several netizens coming out in support of the actress against the fan's behaviour.

Aahana's fans were also angry at the man. Most of them wrote in the comment box that the actor was right. One of them commented: "She is right. Self-respect is very important." Another one wrote: "This is bang on !! She is absolutely correct. Guys/fans need to understand that they can't put their unsolicited hands behind anyone's back while taking a picture. Not cool."

"The second man also touched her, if a girl says no it means no !!!!!!!" another fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aahana will next be seen in Faisal Hashmi's 'Cancer' opposite Sharib Hashmi. Directed by Faisal Hashmi, the film is yet to get a final release date. She was last seen in 'Salaam Venky' which also stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa. Aahana also featured in Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown that told stories emerging from the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The film also starred Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, and Sai Tamhankar.

