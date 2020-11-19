Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AADARJAIN Aadar Jain shares adorable birthday post for his principessa Tara Sutaria

Actress Tara Sutaria, who made her debut in Bollywood last year with Student of the year 2, has turned a year older today. She rang in her 25th birthday in the Maldives, where the gorgeous star is currently vacationing with her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. On her special day, wishes have been coming in for her on social media and a sweetest wish arrived from Aadar as he lit up Instagram by sharing an adorable picture of himself and Tara. In the post he addressed Tara as 'principessa'.

Posted the stunning photo he captioned it: "Happy 25th, Principessa." In the picture, Tara Sutaria looks beautiful in a white dress while Aadar can be seen sporting a turtle neck t-shirt and a blazer.

Reacting to the post, Tara said "Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!" along with a black heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, another special wish for actress Tara Sutaria came from Aadar's cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima and Tara have spent time together over the past few family get-togethers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Riddhima shared a selfie clicked with Tara at Aadar's mom's birthday celebration. In the photo, Tara is seen clad in a printed golden-beige outfit while Riddhima wore a stunning black dress.

Sharing the photo, Riddhima wrote: "Happiest bday @tarasutaria," with a heart emoticon.

On the work front, Tara will be seen in Hindi remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty. Besides this, she has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with Disha Patani, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor.