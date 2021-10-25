67th National Film Awards Ceremony LIVE: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Chhicchore team arrive

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANATEAM 67th National Film Awards Ceremony

The 67th National Film Awards are being held in Delhi today (October 25). Presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, the team of Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhicchore arrived for the ceremony. While Kangana wins the best actress award for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, superstar Rajinikanth is conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Manoj Bajpaypee and Dhanush are being awarded the best actor for Hindi film Bhonsle and Tamil movie Asuran, respectively. Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, wins the best Hindi film award, Asuran wins for best Tamil film and Jersey wins for best Telugu film.

Catch all the LIVE updates here-