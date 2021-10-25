Monday, October 25, 2021
     
67th National Film Awards Ceremony LIVE: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Chhicchore team arrive

While Kangana Ranaut wins the best actress National Film Award for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, superstar Rajinikanth is conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Manoj Bajpaypee and Dhanush are being awarded the best actor for Hindi film Bhonsle and Tamil movie Asuran

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2021 13:03 IST
67th National Film Awards Ceremony
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANATEAM

67th National Film Awards Ceremony

The 67th National Film Awards are being held in Delhi today (October 25). Presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, the team of Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhicchore arrived for the ceremony. While Kangana wins the best actress award for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, superstar Rajinikanth is conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Manoj Bajpaypee and Dhanush are being awarded the best actor for Hindi film Bhonsle and Tamil movie Asuran, respectively. Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, wins the best Hindi film award, Asuran wins for best Tamil film and Jersey wins for best Telugu film.

Catch all the LIVE updates here-

Live updates :67th National Film Awards LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 25, 2021 12:35 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush win big

    Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush share the Best Actor award for their respective roles in Bhonsle and Asuran, which also won Best Tamil Film award.

  • Oct 25, 2021 12:23 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Singers B Praak and Savani Ravindra receive the award in the 'Best Male Playback Singer' (for “Teri Mitti”) and 'Best Female Playback Singer' (for “Raan Petala”) categories respectively.

  • Oct 25, 2021 12:04 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    National Film Awards Winners List

    Check out the complete winners' list of National Film Awards. The winners were announced earlier in March this year.

    READ COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

  • Oct 25, 2021 12:02 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana Ranaut wins her fourth national award

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut wins the best actress award for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. This is Kangana's fourth national award. 

  • Oct 25, 2021 12:01 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Chhichore receives Rajat Kamal

    Late Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichore receives the Best Hindi Film award. Director Nitesh Tiwari was honoured at the event for the 2019 release.

     

  • Oct 25, 2021 12:00 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

    Superstar Rajinikanth receives his Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony being held in Delhi.

  • Oct 25, 2021 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana Ranaut dazzles in Indian attire

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to receive best actress award for her films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. This is Kangana's fourth national award. The actress wrote, "Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019)
    Panga(2020). I also co directed Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. Immense gratitude for the teams of these films."

