'3 Idiots' sequel in talks? Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Jaaved Jafferi speaks of a SECRET

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM HANDLE 3 Idiots sequel in talks

Kareena Kapoor has fuelled speculations about a sequel to her, Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan's 2009 hit 3 Idiots. She has expressed her doubts over a sequel being made without her knowledge. On Friday, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Jaaved Jaaferi took to their social media handles and dropped some videos after coming across a viral picture of Aamir, Sharman and Madhavan from a ‘press conference’, in which they hinted at a sequel to the comedy-drama.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the video of herself talking about the aforementioned press conference while she was holidaying with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur in Africa. She shockingly said, "This press conference clip that is going around is from that secret that these three are keeping from us. I think there's something fishy and please don't say that they are coming for Sharman's movie promotion. I think they are cunning for a sequel. This smells like a sequel for sure." She ended her video by adding that she is calling Boman Irani.

Soon after Kareena shared the video, actor Boman Irani also took to his Instagram account and posted a clip in which he said, "Whatever you guys are upto is out already and the clip has become viral. How can you even think of '3 Idiots' sequel without Virus (played by Boman). It's good that Kareena called and informed me. I would never have known. This is not fair, cooking up something this big and not even informing us. Is this your decency? Where is our friendship? I thought we were friends." He ended the video by adding that he was calling actor Jaaved Jafferi.

After Kareena and Boman, Jaaved also shared a clip on his Instagram and expressed his disappointment. He said, "Have you watched the latest news? 3 Idiots Part 2 is in making without the original Rancho. I mean seriously? I was the original Rancho, he was Chote." He ended up asking actor Mona Singh if she knew something about this or not.

Earlier in February 2023, Aamir, R Madhavan and Sharman reunited for a special video to promote the 'Golmaal' actor's film 'Congratulations' which created a lot of buzz around the sequel of '3 Idiots'. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots received a massive response from fans and critics. It also had Omi Vaidya in a pivotal role. However, an official confirmation about the sequel of the film is still awaited.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma steal the show as they arrive at an event

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor shares dreamlike photo with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh as they depart Kenya

Latest Entertainment News