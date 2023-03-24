Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma steal the show as they arrive at an event

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma at sports event

Bollywood’s power couples Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy a massive fan following. They make for stylish couples, and always manage to grab the limelight every time they step out. Now, all four of them made a striking appearance as they arrived for an event, which was held in Mumbai. While Ranveer and Deepika made an appearance along with Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone at the sports award event, Virat and Anushka posed together for the paps.

The star couples came under the same roof to celebrate the achievements of Indian players who have been making the country proud. Other celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty were also spotted. Cricketer Shubman Gill and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra dressed up for the occasion too.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh were seen twinning in black at the event. The actress made heads turn in a black saree with beige coloured embroidery on the borders. She paired it with a matching black sull-sleeved blouse with a cutout at the back. On the other hand, Ranveer looked dapper in a black tuxedo, and a pair of quirky sunglasses. Deepika's father and former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone also marked his presence at the event in a white shirt, black blazer and matching pants.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called Virushka by fans, raised the glam quotient. Anushka Sharma dazzled in a stunning off-shoulder violet gown with a slit on one side. The actress looked breathtaking, and she simply accessorised her look with silver earrings and a few rings on her fingers. She teamed the body-hugging outfit with a pair of black stilettos and Virat outshined in a black blazer, navy blue shirt and black formal pants. Anushka shared the pictures on her Instagram account.

Ajay, who is playing football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the upcoming period film Maidaan was seen at the event. Abhishek Bachchan, the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League franchise team Jaipur Pink Panthers as well as the co-owner of the Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC, looked dapper in black.

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, cricketer Shubhman Gill, Rhea Chakraborty, Urvashi Rautela, wrestler Sakshi Malik too dazzled at the red carpet of the event.

