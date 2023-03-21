Kareena Kapoor shares dreamlike photo with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh as they depart Kenya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOOR Kareena Kapoor shares dreamlike photo with Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently headed off to Africa for a family vacation with their kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Bebo frequently posted pictures of their exciting holiday on social media. Today, as they prepare to leave Africa, the actress shared an endearing family photo.

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a beautiful family picture as they flew back to Mumbai. In the photo, Kareena is seen holding Jeh's hand, while Saif is seen holding Taimur's hand. The Kapoors and their sons can be seen walking towards their private jet. The adorable family is seen departing the place in style, with their backs to the camera. Speaking about looks, the actress wore a beige outfit, while her son Jeh wore all-white attire. Saif chose a blue jacket, a brown t-shirt, and black pants and looked stunning, while Taimur opted for a grey jacket and black pants.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild..Africa 2023."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently finished filming Hansal Mehta’s next, which is touted as a murder mystery. Apart from this, the actress has The Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. Billed as a comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry, the film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. Besides this, Bebo will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan last appeared in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. Now, he has Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan & Paresh Rawal starrer remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' to release on THIS date

Also read: Throwback: When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma first met; Cricketer recounts episode

Latest Entertainment News