10 years of English Vinglish: Gauri Shinde on casting Sridevi, says 'she just magically happened to me'

The legendary actress Sridevi made her comeback to Bollywood after 15 years with the 2012 release, English Vinglish. The film completed ten years of its release today. The movie marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Gauri Shinde. It was one of the last works of Sridevi before she left for her heavenly abode in February 2018. The film went on to become a major hit and garnered all of the Best Debut Director awards of 2012 for Gauri Shinde. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about the film, casting Sridevi, and revealed what all went into its making.

Talking to the Indian Express, Gauri revealed on casting the veteran actress and said Sridevi just magically happened to her. She said, "Balki had met Boney Kapoor randomly where Boney was talking to Balki about a film he wants to do with him. But Balki said he was taking a break because he had just done Paa and said my wife is making a film. That’s when Sri asked him what it is about. When Balki gave her a one-liner, she was very intrigued and asked if she could hear the script. The next thing I know I was there narrating it to her. There were some people interested in doing the lead role, but I wasn’t. I didn’t feel anybody really fit the part of Shashi until Sridevi just magically happened to me."

She also opened up about Sridevi's reaction after reading the script. The veteran actress remarked ‘I don’t know about you, but I want to do this film.’ Gauri said, "Hats off her to her instinct, intuition and her innate intelligence because she just got it. She knew she could play it. It resonated with her. I think something about me also she liked. We both just fell in love with each other the first time we met. Through the narration, we could sense the warmth towards each other. I always call that a blind date that we were on, from where our love story started. She told me at the end of the narration, ‘I don’t know about you, but I want to do this film.’

Gauri further went on to say how the film feels bittersweet today, considering it is one of Sridevi's last works. She said, "It does. For me, her passing away hit me like… It was my first film, my first actress. It was the most beautiful relationship. The entire experience we had; it went beyond an actor-director bond. I realised that I am so grateful to have had this opportunity. Even for her, she would thank me. I know how much happiness the film gave her. There was some renewed energy in her through and post the film."

"She had said how the film was a gift to her, but it was a gift for me too. I will always be grateful. It is bittersweet, very emotional but I am glad it happened. I met her, and we could make this film together," she signs off.

