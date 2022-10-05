Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya supports MC Stan; admits feeling cornered saying 'This show is tough'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MCSTAN, RAHULVAIDYA Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya supports MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16: On October 1, Salman Khan's popular reality show had its big premiere. The show amasses a massive viewership and never fails to top the charts. The show features several celebrities living in the same house, lacking basic necessities and competing for the big title. This season has started with a bang and fans are glued to the screens. There are many popular celebrities gracing the show this season, and one of them is rapper MC Stan. In the most recent episode, the singer can be seen saying that he is feeling a little cornered in the house. Now, singer Rahul Vaidya has come to his support.

Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular celebrities in Telly Town today. The singer was seen in the 14th season of Bigg Boss and emerged as the first runner-up. After the show, he garnered an unparalleled fan base. After MC Stan admitted feeling cornered in the house in the show, the singer took to his Twitter account and extended support to him. Rahul also confessed feeling unwelcomed in the initial weeks in the house. His tweet read, "Heard MC Stan saying towards d end "vibe hi nahi aa raha" I feel him! First 3 weeks of my season nobody spoke to me,when I used to go to a place where others r sitting I was Un-welcomed, avoided & made to feel unimportant! Keep Strong bro. This show is tough! Waqt Badlega."

After his tweet, several people flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Undoubtedly, the show IS Tough!! And what you’ve said here below is valid even for the ones supporting their favourites from outside." Another user commented, "Bro unaware he has the biggest fanbase and he knows it he is the only contestant who is joining big boss at the peak of his carrer just check his social media stata." A third user commented, "True brother he has winner quality."

For the unversed, MC Stan is a popular singer. His real name is Altaf Shaikh. He enjoys a massive following on social media. He has previously been embroiled in a lot of controversies. He has often come under fire for the abusive language he uses in rap songs.

Speaking about the show, the Tanzanian creator, Kili Paul, is all set to grace the show with a special motive. He will be conducting a special task, and contestants Abdu Rozik and MC Stan will perform with him. The makers have released the promo, which has piqued fans' interest.

