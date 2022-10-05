Bigg Boss 16: Kili Paul enters Salman Khan's show, Abdu Rozik welcomes the internet sensation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOR.KILI, ABDUROZIK Bigg Boss 16: Kili Paul enters Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 16: The popular reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan started with a grand premiere on October 1. The show amasses a massive fan base from different age groups. The show sees celebrities from different walks of life competing for the big title. Recently, there were reports that internet sensation Kili Paul was about to enter the show. Finally, raising the excitement, the makers have unveiled the promo. The upcoming episode has a massive surprise for the contestants, as an internet sensation, Kili Paul, will be gracing the show.

On Tuesday, the makers dropped a promo that features Kili Paul making the grand entry into the house. The cutest contestant, Abdu Rozik, gave him a warm welcome. He also said, "Swagat nahi kroge humara" (Will you not welcome us). Then the two danced together, and the moment looked wholesome. After that, the other housemates also danced with the Tanzanian creator. The video was uploaded on the official Twitter handle of ColorsTV and the caption read, "Ghar mein hoga dhamaal jab Tanzania se aayenge Kili Paul."

The Tanzanian creator, Kili Paul, is slated to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house, although not as a contender, but for a special reason. He will be conducting a special task, and contestants Abdu Rozik and MC Stan will perform with him. MC Stan and Abdu Rozik are the two contestants that have a massive following on social media. A few days ago, Kili also shared a video with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, and it received a lot of love.

For the unversed, Kili Paul is a social media sensation who amasses a massive following around the world. The creator dances and lip-syncs to popular Bollywood songs with his sister. He has over 4.2 million followers on his Instagram account. His videos go viral in no time and garner a huge amount of traffic.

