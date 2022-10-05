Tamil actor Harish Kalyan to tie the knot with the love of his life Narmada Udayakumar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HARISH KALYAN Harish Kalyan and Narmada Udayakumar

Tamil actor and Bigg Boss contestant Harish Kalyan on Wednesday announced that he is going to tie the knot with the love of his life, Narmada Udayakumar. On the auspicious day of Dussehra, the actor shared some romantic pictures with his ladylove as he updated fans about the auspicious beginnings. "To new auspicious beginnings," the actor said as he uploaded a picture of himself holding the hand of his fiancee.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said, "With all my heart, for all my life. I'm extremely happy to introduce Narmada Udayakumar, my wife-to-be. Love you to bits. With God's blessings, as we begin our forever, we seek double the love from you all, now and always."

The actor also shared a statement on his timeline that read, "Dear All, I have been fortunate enough to have experienced the gift of unconditional love and affection all through my life. Right from my childhood, where my parents encouraged every little dream of mine, and now, where you all have shown me so much love and support; each of you that helped me imprint my little steps in the world of cinema -- sharing every success and milestone with you has been the most satisfying part of my journey."

"And now, with a heart full of happiness, I am writing to share the joy of celebrating the start of an important journey in my personal life. With the blessings of our parents, families, friends from film fraternity and otherwise, media fraternity, my dear most fans and all well-wishers, I am delighted to announce my marriage with Narmada Udayakumar", he added. ALSO READ: INSIDE Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Mommy-daddy and buas-to-be pose in elegant ethnic outfits

Concluding his statement, Harish Kalyan wrote about starting a new chapter, "As we embark on a new life journey to explore and reinvent ourselves together, we seek double the blessings and love from you all, now and always. With Love, Harish Kalyan."

On the professional front, Kalyan, who rose to fame after his stint at Bigg Boss Tamil season 1, become a household name with Yuvan Shakar raja’s Pyaar Prema Kadhal. After that, he appeared in "Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raaniyum" in which he essayed the role an intense lover.

