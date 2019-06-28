Virat Kohli’s comment on Anushka Sharma’s latest picture will leave you starry-eyed

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s adorable chemistry has the ability to make anyone’s day brighter. The couple look beautiful together and their pictures are proof how madly in love they are with each other. From social media PDA to being with each other for their most important moments, Virat and Anushka set major couple goals for everyone alive. After spending quality time with husband Virat in London, Anushka flew away to Brussels for her work commitments. While the two are on different lands right now, they don’t leave a chance to shower love on each other.

Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared a picture of herself travelling in a metro. The actress can be seen flashing the biggest smile as she pose for the picture and captioned it saying, “Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn” There is no doubt that Anushka look pretty in the black and white picture but it was husband Virat Kohli’s comments that stole away all the limelight. In no time Virat left a comment on the post saying, “You are the prettiest all the time my love.” Did you just say aww? Not just the fans but celebs like Sania Mirza and Anaita Shroff Adajania also supported Virat’s opinion and left their comments. Check it out here-

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are living their dream life ever since they tied the knot on December 11, 2017. With Anushka and Virat travelling to places and Anushka not taking up any Bollywood movie after her last appearance in Zero, rumours have started to pop that the actress is pregnant. However, when the actress came across these rumours, she was shocked. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she rubbished all these rumours. When Anushka Sharma was asked about her pregnancy news, she called these rumours absurd and silly.

In addition to her response, the Zero actress said, “That (spreading rumours) is something people will do anyway. It’s completely unnecessary and silly as you ultimately can’t hide such a thing. You can hide a marriage but not pregnancy. I feel every female actor goes through it, so people marry you off even before you are hitched and make you a mother before you are pregnant…”

