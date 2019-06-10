Image Source : INSTAGRAM Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana burns dance floor with killer moves, watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has time and again given us glimpses of her talent and beauty. Now, a video of Suhana taking a dance floor by storm with her moves have cropped up on the internet, which have now gone viral across the internet. Suhana Khan is a budding talent and a fashionista already. Her pictures with mother Gauri Khan always manage to make us go aww. Suhana even made her magazine cover debut recently and spoke candidly about her interest in becoming an actor.

In the viral, Suhana Khan is seen grooving to the theme of Hollywood actor Will Smith-starrer "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", wearing a glittering silver, one-shoulder dress.

This isn't the first time that Suhana has attracted attention on social media.Just last week, Suhana's mirror selfie with her ATM card showing from the back of the mobile cover grabbed the attention of social media users.

Suhana Khan is currently pursuing her studies in London. She has become one of the most followed star kids on social media. Like others, she has several fan pages on Instagram and Twitter and this latest photograph is going viral on her fan pages.

