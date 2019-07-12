Sushant Singh Rajput’s special birthday gift for rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is too cute for words

Sushant Singh Rajput’s special birthday gift for rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput has been making headlines these days for his alleged relationship with Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty. The couple was in news recently when they flew away for an adventurous vacation to the beautiful locales of Ladakh and celebrated the actress’ birthday with full zeal. Rhea herself took to her Instagram and treated her fans with a video of her cutting the birthday cake as Sushant and her close friend sing happy birthday to her. While Rhea Chakraborty didn’t take her fans deep into her birthday party, but latest reports suggest that her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput presented her with a special birthday gift which is too cute for words.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput gifted a beautiful platinum pendant to his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The report further suggests that his ladylove Rhea is seen wearing that gift everywhere these days and is inseparable from it. To make Rhea’s birthday extra special, Sushant Singh Rajput also organized a special birthday bash for her in which all her close friends were invited. Infact, as Rhea Chakraborty cut her birthday cake, the sky was filled with firecrackers. Check out the video here-

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s relationship started popping on the internet in May this year. However, the rumours are sore that the couple has been dating each other long before that. A source told the portal, "Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other."

Rhea Chakraborty celebrates birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in Ladakh

Speaking about the romance, the insider said, "Rhea and Sushant have been spending a lot of quality time nowadays. They are still calling each other 'good friends' but reality is that they are already seeing each other. When Sushant is not in town, he is chilling at his Lonavala house, Rhea also accompanies him sometimes. They are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now before taking it to the next level."

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Kedarnath opposite Sara Ali Khan, The actor will be next seen in Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandes. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty is gearing up for her next film Chehre. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda.

