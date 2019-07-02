Rhea Chakraborty celebrates birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in Ladakh, pics go viral

Rhea Chakraborty celebrates birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in Ladakh

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s dating rumoured have been surfacing the internet for a long time now. While the actors have always maintained that they are just good friends, their recent pictures are proof that something else is cooking between them. Just a few days ago Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared on his Instagram that he has to plan an important party and two days after its’ his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s birthday. The actress rang into her birthday with firecrackers in the sky and Sushant Singh Rajput by her side.

Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram to share pictures and videos of her birthday celebrations which included Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress shared a video in which she can be seen cutting the cake for her mid-night birthday celebrations. As the actress cut the cake, her friends can be heard singing happy birthday for her as the sky gets lit up with firecrackers. Also, the actress shared a picture on her Instagram story in which she can be seen resting on boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoulder as she enjoys monsoon with him and a bunch of other friends. Check out the posts here-

Rhea and Sushant were in Ladakh recently where they went for a vacation. While the two didn’t post pictures with each other from the getaway, the duo posted separate pictures with a same local boy. While Rhea captioned her picture saying, ‘n ounce of innocence, a pinch of laughter.Never judge a human (especially a human baby ) by his/her sitting posture . #casualconversations with a new friend #rheality #incredibleindia’, Sushnat wrote, ‘An ounce of innocence, a pinch of laughter.’ Check out the posts here-

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput started making headlines for their relationship in May but it is said that the two have been dating before that. A source told the portal, "Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other."

Speaking about the romance, the insider said, "Rhea and Sushant have been spending a lot of quality time nowadays. They are still calling each other 'good friends' but reality is that they are already seeing each other. When Sushant is not in town, he is chilling at his Lonavala house, Rhea also accompanies him sometimes. They are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now before taking it to the next level."

