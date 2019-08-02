Image Source : INSTAGRAM Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan prays for victims of Bihar floods

Hrithik Roshan prays for the people of Bihar as they are miserably affected by the floods in Bihar. Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter account and prayed for the welfare of the people affected in flood. He wishes strength for them to come out of this calamity. He tweeted, "My heart goes out to the people in Bihar. While the unfortunate floods in the state have left the nation heartbroken, I hope and pray that God blesses the people with the strength to emerge out of the calamity at the earliest".

My heart goes out to the people in Bihar. While the unfortunate floods in the state have left the nation heartbroken, I hope and pray that God blesses the people with strength to emerge out of the calamity at the earliest 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 1, 2019

Bihar has been facing the worst circumstances due to floods. There have been news 130 lives have been claimed and thousands of people have been adversely affected in Bihar.

Hrithik Roshan has been rejoicing the success of his recent release Super 30 which is based on the events of a true story. Based on the set up in Bihar, Hrithik Roshan is essaying the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains underprivileged students for IIT and JEE exams to grab the seats and admissions they deserve. His fight is against the man in power who crush the dreams and aspirations of the deserving but underprivileged students. Super 30 also features Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu and Pankaj Tripathi in the movie.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff. The shooting of War movie has started already. Besides this, the news of Krrish 4 has also broken out and fans are high on happiness. Not just this, it is anticipated that Hrithik Roshan will be seen as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's 3D version of Ramayana.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan may play role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s 3D version of Ramayana

