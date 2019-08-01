Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan may play role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s 3D version of Ramayana

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood is known for his perfectly toned body and for his dancing and acting skills. enjoying the success of his last movie Super 30, Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic about his first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai times. Hrithik Roshan has several projects in hand right now. Recently, the announcement of Krrish 4 has come as good news to all Hrithik Roshan fans. Not just this, he will be seen sharing the screen space with Tiger Shroff in the movie War, the shooting of which has already started. Now, going by the reports, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

According to the latest report by Filmfare, Hrithik Roshan will play the role of Lord Rama in the Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. "It will be a live-action trilogy, which will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film will be produced by Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena. It will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore and will be shot in 3D," revealed the source of Filmfare.

According to the source, "Hrithik has already given his nod to the project and is already calling it his most ambitious project till date"

Not just this, recently with an interview with Times of India, Nitesh revealed about Ramayana. He said, "I am looking forward to work in Ramayana, something that I am really excited about. Once I am done with Chhichhore, I will go back to start working for Ramayana. It is a challenge for me as I have a sense of responsibility to bring the project in its true form of glory for the country."

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Super 30 and the movie did well at the box office. He played the role of Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar who trains economically backward students for their entrance exams. His support to the lesser privileged people in the society and aim to make the deserving candidate get the admission is well appreciated by his fans.

