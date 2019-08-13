Sunny Leone surpasses PM Modi, SRK and Salman Khan and tops list of most Googled celebrities in India

Tuesday, August 13, 2019
     
Sunny Leone has yet again topped the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India and has beaten PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. Last year too, she took the top spot. She is these days hosting Splitsvilla 12.

Sunny Leone rose to fame when she appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss and after that, there was no looking back for her. From doing films to photoshoots, reality shows to brand endorsements, the stunning actress is everywhere. It's August 2019 and she has once again top of the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India, surpassing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

As per Google Trends' analytics, most searches related to Sunny are with respect to her videos, besides her biopic series "Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone". Not only this, a large number of searches for Sunny originate from Northeastern states such as Manipur and Assam.

When Sunny came to know about the same she said, "My team bought this to my notice and I have to attribute this to my fans who have constantly been there for me. It's a great feeling." Last year too, she took the first step.

Talking about the professional front, she will be co-judging the reality show, Spiltvilla 12. She was last seen in the song Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda from Arjun Patiala, along with actors Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma.

