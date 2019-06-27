Sonu Sood’s latest workout video will inspire you to hit gym right now

There are a lot of Bollywood celebrities who are known to inspire everyone because of their fitness and the name that comes on the top is that of Sonu Sood. Every now and then, Chedi Singh of Dabangg keeps on surprising his fans by posting a workout video from his gyming schedule but this time it was director Vivek Agnihotri who took to the social media to appreciate the actor’s stamina and fitness.

Vivek tweeted a video of Sood and captioned it as, “Just met this superhuman @SonuSood if anyone can beat this pl raise your hand.” The actor later thanked him for his appreciation and tweeted, “You are very kind sir. This is my way of saluting to #TheTashkentFiles celebrating its 75 days today. Another one ready for its 100 days celebration https://twitter.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1143475582493216769 …”

Watch out the video here:

Just met this superhuman @SonuSood if anyone can beat this pl raise your hand. pic.twitter.com/fAcOkZxzAy — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 25, 2019

You are very kind sir. This is my way of saluting to #TheTashkentFiles celebrating its 75 days today. Another one ready for its 100 days celebration ❤️ https://t.co/2P913wwuif — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 25, 2019

Not only fitness, but the actor is also crazy about footwear. In an interview he gave to Bombay Times, he said, “There are two suitcases full of shoes lying unpacked at home. I have compartments and bags full of shoes. At this rate, I will soon have to buy another flat just to flaunt my collection.”

Talking about work front, Sonu was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s directed film Simmba that had Ranveer Singh in the lead. Not just Bollywood, Sonu also spreads his magic in the Tamil and Kannada film industry. His next release will be a Kannada film Kurukshetra that will also release in Hindi, Tamil and Malyalam language. The movie will hit the screens by the end of this year.

