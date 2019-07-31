Shahid Kapoor's birthday wish for Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani is too cute to miss

Shahid Kapoor wishes Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Kabir Singh turned a year older today. The actress is celebrating her 27th birthday and the blockbuster performance of Kabir Singh has made this day more special. Her co-star in the film Shahid Kapoor also took to social media to wish the actress. Sharing a boomerang on his Instagram story, Shahid wished her a happy birthday.

In the boomerang, Shahid and Kiara can be seen enjoying the weather post snowfall. The clip is from their Musssoorie schedule of Kabir Singh. Wrapped in layers of woollen clothes, both Shahid and Kiara look adorable.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Earlier talking about the performance of Kabir Singh, Kiara had said, "It definitely feels special. Also, it’s happened quite early in my career. This love that people have showered on me only motivates me to work harder."

Kiara's Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit also wished her on Twitter. "Happy Birthday @Advani_Kiara. A big congratulations for the success on your recent movie Kabir Singh & wishing you even more success for the future projects. Lots of love and hugs to you!,'' wrote Madhuri.

Varun Dhawan, who did a special dance number with the actress in Kalank also wished her with a clip from their song.

On a related note, Kabir Singh has crossed Rs 275 crore mark at the box office.