Shahid Kapoor opens up on not being invited to Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's wedding

Image Source : GOOGLE Shahid Kapoor on his relation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In his career spanning over 15 years, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has delivered many terrific performances. Besides, he also hit headlines due to his link-up rumours with Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The 38-year-old actor finally got married to Mira Rajput in 2015 and was later blessed with two adorable kids-Zain and Misha.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor appeared on a chat show with Neha Dhupia "BFFs with Vogue". The actor talked at length about his personal as well as professional life. Shahid, who has been diplomatic about his relationships, also opened up on his exes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra. During the Colors Infinity show, the actor shared that Priyanka, who got married to Nick Jonas last year, had invited the actor to her Mumbai reception.

When Neha asked about Kareena Kapoor Khan who got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012, the actor said, "About Kareena, I don’t remember, it was a while ago. I don’t think I was invited.” Reportedly, Shahid and Kareena dated for over three years and were quite open about their relationship, whereas, Shahid and Priyanka never made their relationship public.

Shahid and Kareena's on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. They both did three films together- Jab We Met, Chup Chup Ke and Fida. The last film they did together was Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab which also starred Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is recently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani, the Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the movie is set to release on June 21.