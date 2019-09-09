Monday, September 09, 2019
     
Shah Rukh Khan and Dwayne Bravo shake legs on 'Lungi Dance'- Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood was recently seen dancing with Dwayne Bravo on Lungi Dance song. His team Trinbago Knight Riders won 3 big games, thus SRK celebrates the victory in Badshah style.

New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2019 12:03 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Dwayne Bravo shake legs on 'Lungi Dance'- Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan, the dimpled boy of Bollywood and King Khan is known for his cheerful nature. Recently, the actor was spotted dancing along Dwayne Bravo on Lungi Dance, a very famous song from Chennai Express. The video of the two rock stars dancing and enjoying the cruise party after the victory of team Trinbago Knight Riders goes viral!

SRK owns Trinbago Knight Riders which comprises of players from West Indies cricket team and plays at the Caribbean Premier League. As the team won 3 big games, SRK is in a cheerful mood and takes to the cruise party to celebrate the great win. He was seen in a fun mood with his team players. 

Shah Rukh Khan recreated the lungi Dance moment with Dwayne Bravo as they carried the night away in full party mode. He asks fellow team members to join the dance and celebrate the night. 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Thereafter, the Badshah has taken a break and is focussing more on his production projects.

