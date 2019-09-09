Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan and Dwayne Bravo shake legs on 'Lungi Dance'- Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan, the dimpled boy of Bollywood and King Khan is known for his cheerful nature. Recently, the actor was spotted dancing along Dwayne Bravo on Lungi Dance, a very famous song from Chennai Express. The video of the two rock stars dancing and enjoying the cruise party after the victory of team Trinbago Knight Riders goes viral!

King Khan dances to the Lungi Dance 🤩 and it's the best kind of celebration at the TKR cruise party 😍 pic.twitter.com/QRkrz4KJdd — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

The energetic dance steps of Baadshah of Bollywood - King Khan at the caribbean cruise party will surely serve us all the perfect dance goals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0IpkcCGmRR — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

SRK owns Trinbago Knight Riders which comprises of players from West Indies cricket team and plays at the Caribbean Premier League. As the team won 3 big games, SRK is in a cheerful mood and takes to the cruise party to celebrate the great win. He was seen in a fun mood with his team players.

King Khan is all smiles after the three big victories of @TKRiders at home and the players are totally in celebration mood at the cruise party ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6H18gHNF1H — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

Champions DJ Bravo and SRK dancing in the cruise party at the #LandOfTheChampions is the best thing ever 😍🤩 pic.twitter.com/ozNGD6ZuTb — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan recreated the lungi Dance moment with Dwayne Bravo as they carried the night away in full party mode. He asks fellow team members to join the dance and celebrate the night.

Another video of King Khan at the TKR cruise party ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dIDitSTmkq — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

Disco mein jab yeh gaana bajega, on the floor aana padega 😍

King Khan and DJ Bravo on the floor dancing to the Lungi Dance, and the energy doesn't seem to constrain at anything ❤️ At the TKR Cruise party. pic.twitter.com/fj9Qu4B8cV — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

The champions DJ Bravo and King Khan dancing to Lungi Dance at the Carribean cruise party 😍 after the 3 big wins of TKR. pic.twitter.com/bz9cUtU2qo — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 9, 2019

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Thereafter, the Badshah has taken a break and is focussing more on his production projects.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News