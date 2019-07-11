Salman Khan throws birthday bash for Sangeeta Bijlani; rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur attends (PICS)

Salman Khan throws birthday bash for Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan hosted a grand birthday party for his former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani who turned 54 on July 9th, 2019. The actor threw the party at his Bandra residence and stars like Prabhdeva, Mohnish Bahl, Sajid Nadiadwala, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and others were in attendance. Pictures and videos from the amazing party popped on the internet and went viral in no time. Fans were excited to see Salman Khan’s current and former girlfriends in one frame. There is no denying that Salman Khan knows how to keep his relationships close as he has been friends with Sangeeta Bijlani even after they shared a controversial history.

Bollywood actor Mohnish Bahl and others shared pictures and videos from the party and wished their old friend Sangeeta as she turned a year older. Arti Bahl shared a group picture featuring Salman Khan with Sangeeta, Iulia Vantur, Mohnish Bahl, Sajid Nadiadwala and others and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sangu!!! Old friends ... timeless” Sangeeta also shared a picture on her social media in which she is seen posing with the balloons at the bash. The former Miss India and actress looked ravishing in her little black dress. On the other hand, Salman Khan charmed in his casual look wearing white tee and denim. Have a look at pictures from Sangeeta Bijlani’s birthday bash here-

Salman khan earlier also shared a video from the bash in which he is seen dancing with Prabhudeva, Kannad actor Kichcha Sudeep and Sajid Nadiadwala. In the video, the actor learns dance steps from the filmmaker on his most popular trach Urvashi. He captioned the video saying, "Dance class from the master himself, Prabhu Deva " Watch the video here-

On the related note, this is not the first time that Salman Khan is seen with Sangeeta Bijlani. The former actress is often seen as a part of celebrations at Salman Khan’s house. She shared a close bond with the superstar’s sisters Alvira and Arpita as well. While Salman Khan and Sangeeta have never worked together in a film, they were said to have met at a party in 1988 and then began dating. Later they even featured in a commercial together.

On the work front, Salman Khan just delivered another blockbuster titled Bharat. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. He will be next seen in Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudeva. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah as well opposite Alia Bhatt.

