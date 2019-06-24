Image Source : INSTAGRAM Remembering Michael Jackson ahead of his 10th death anniversary, fans pay tribute

The undisputed King of Pop, Michael Jackson's untimely death is still considered to be one of the biggest losses in the music community. The man who taught the true meaning of 'Moon Walk' to the world, has managed to win the hearts of millions of people across the globe. Ahead of his 10th death anniversary, his fans are gearing up to pay him tribute. Every year Michael Jackson's fans try their best to pay homage to the King of Pop. They come down to streets to showcase their talent, dress up like Jackson and take up his pop style form. On the 10th death anniversary of Michael Jackson, his fans stay focussed to do their bit for their Pop Lord.

As AFP quotes, "Ten years after the death of Michael Jackson, his Hollywood star is still a top tourist attraction in Los Angeles. On Hollywood Boulevard, fans pay tribute to the King of Pop, despite the "Leaving Neverland" documentary reviving claims the singer sexually abused children"

VIDEO: Ten years after the death of Michael Jackson, his Hollywood star is still a top tourist attractions in Los Angeles. On Hollywood Boulevard, fans pay tribute to the King of Pop, despite the "Leaving Neverland" documentary reviving claims the singer sexually abused children pic.twitter.com/lWkbmu7CXE — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 24, 2019

A documentary under the name, Leaving Neverland has been released in March 2019, where there were claims that the singer sexually abused children. Despite these claims, his fans remain unaffected and do not lag in showing their love for him.

Michael Jackson died due to cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. He had 3 children. Michael Jackson was accused of child molestation in the year 2003 and was even arrested for the same. However, he got a clean chit in the year 2005. He died on June 25, 2009. This year will be marking the 10th death anniversary of the King of Pop Music.