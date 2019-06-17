Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh hugs sad Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match and wins hearts, watch viral video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one such celebrity who time and again wins hearts through his gestures and yet again he did the same when after yesterday's India vs Pakistan match, he was seen hugging and consoling a disheartened Pakistani fan after their loss. Soon after Pakistan suffered a major loss at Old Trafford, Manchester many fans were left disappointed by the performance of the cricketers.

One amongst those was Aatif Nawaz, who also happens to be a Pakistani comedian. In a video that is circulating on the internet, the Gully Boy actor can be seen cheering him up with his generous words as he said, “There’s always a next time, don’t be disheartened, played well. The boys are committed, dedicated professional and they’ll be back.” Even the comedian responded to his kind gesture and took to his Twitter account to thank him and wrote, “Indian fans are nice. Thanks, @RanveerOfficial.”

Not only this, the 83 actor also went on the field to congratulate the captain Virat Kohli and hugged him, the video of which also went viral. His high voltage energy was also seen during the match as he even made his debut in commentary during the match.

Not only this, he was also seen taking a selfie with Pakistani sport journalist Zainab Abbas, veteran cricketer Wasim Akram, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and even gave a short interview to British-Pakistani DJ Noreen Khan.

Talking about work front, he is these days shooting for his upcoming film where he will be seen playing the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev

