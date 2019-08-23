Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu dance video with Sophie Turner during Jonas Brothers’ performance goes viral

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu dancing video with Sophie Turner during Jonas Brothers’ performance goes viral

Actress Priyanka Chopra is having the best time of her and is enjoying the marital bliss after her wedding with Nick Jonas. The singer is these days performing with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas as a part of Happiness Begins Tour in Connecticut, USA. A video from the event made its way on the internet in which global icon’s mother Madhu Chopra can be seen having fun with the Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

In the pictures and videos that are available online, not only J Sisters-Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle Jonas but their family as well are having a gala time at the tour. In the videos, Sophie and Madhu can be seen dancing hand-in-hand with each other. The Hollywood actress twirls and hugs the lady and keeps on whispering sweetly into her ears. Have a look:

Previously during the Boston concert, the picture of Nick making the 'I Love You' hand gesture towards Priyanka surfaced online and won several hearts. Check them out:

Talking about professional front, Priyanka Chopra is set to share screen space with the likes of Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater and Boyd Holbrook in filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's Netflix feature "We Can Be Heroes". Coming back to her personal life, Nick and Priyanka got married last year where Sophie and Joe got hitched in a surprise wedding later which they again got married in a traditional church wedding with close family and friends in the south of France.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News