Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Priyanka Chopra’s first look from Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink gets leaked, fans give a big thumbs up

Priyanka Chopra’s first look from Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink gets leaked, fans give a big thumbs up

Priyanka Chopra is all set to mesmerize her fans with her performance in her comeback Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2019 7:37 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Priyanka Chopra’s first look from Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink gets leaked

Priyanka Chopra is all set to mesmerize her fans with her performance in her comeback Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. The diva has already wrapped up the shooting of the film at many beautiful locations and is currently by her husband Nick Jonas’ side as he set on his Happiness Begins tour. While Priyanka Chopra is in California with Nick enjoying her time with her family, her first look from her upcoming Bollywood movie has been leaked online. The actress’ first look surfaced on the internet on Wednesday night and fans were instantly in love with how cute PeeCee looked.

A fanpage of Priyanka Chopra shared a still from her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink and it went viral in no time. In the picture, PeeCee is seen pouting her lips as she looks sideways. The picture is a black and white picture and the actress is also seen wearing a bow in it. It is said that the leaked picture is from a song in the movie. Earlier reports also suggested that Priyanka Chopra will be seen donning four different looks for The Sky is Pink. Have a look the leaked picture here-'

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing the role of Aditi Chaudhary, mother to motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary (played by Zaira Wasim), who passed away at age 21 in the film. Earlier as well, PeeCee treated her fans with a BTS picture of her from the sets of The Sky Is Pink in which she was seen sporting a short hairdo.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra also attended the wrap up party of the film which also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf. Later she penned down a heartfelt note for the team and also said that she missed Farhan at the party. In an interview with Times Now, Farhan Akhtar talked about working with Priyanka Chopra and said, “Nothing has changed since the time when we were working together on Don (2006). I don’t think she ever felt I was the producer. We were friends. When working on The Sky is Pink, it’s the same feeling, that we are friends who are teaming up.”

View this post on Instagram

And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. ❤️ See u at the pictures!!! 🙏🏽 #skyispink 🍿 🎥

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Furthermore, Farhan Akhtar added that Priyanka is someone whose career graph has witnessed only an upswing and “she has constantly grown from strength to strength and has reinvented herself.” And just like all her fans, Farhan also expressed a sense of fondness for the actress as he said that “more power to her and I hope her career just keeps growing. She is very focused and committed to her work. That will always hold her in good stead.”

The Sky Is Pink will hit the screen son October 11, 2019.

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StorySushmita Sen feels obliged as she receives 'Shaadi Ka Joda' from Charu Asopa's mother- Watch video Next Story  