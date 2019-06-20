Priyanka Chopra’s first look from Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink gets leaked, fans give a big thumbs up

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra’s first look from Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink gets leaked

Priyanka Chopra is all set to mesmerize her fans with her performance in her comeback Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. The diva has already wrapped up the shooting of the film at many beautiful locations and is currently by her husband Nick Jonas’ side as he set on his Happiness Begins tour. While Priyanka Chopra is in California with Nick enjoying her time with her family, her first look from her upcoming Bollywood movie has been leaked online. The actress’ first look surfaced on the internet on Wednesday night and fans were instantly in love with how cute PeeCee looked.

A fanpage of Priyanka Chopra shared a still from her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink and it went viral in no time. In the picture, PeeCee is seen pouting her lips as she looks sideways. The picture is a black and white picture and the actress is also seen wearing a bow in it. It is said that the leaked picture is from a song in the movie. Earlier reports also suggested that Priyanka Chopra will be seen donning four different looks for The Sky is Pink. Have a look the leaked picture here-'

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing the role of Aditi Chaudhary, mother to motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary (played by Zaira Wasim), who passed away at age 21 in the film. Earlier as well, PeeCee treated her fans with a BTS picture of her from the sets of The Sky Is Pink in which she was seen sporting a short hairdo.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra also attended the wrap up party of the film which also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf. Later she penned down a heartfelt note for the team and also said that she missed Farhan at the party. In an interview with Times Now, Farhan Akhtar talked about working with Priyanka Chopra and said, “Nothing has changed since the time when we were working together on Don (2006). I don’t think she ever felt I was the producer. We were friends. When working on The Sky is Pink, it’s the same feeling, that we are friends who are teaming up.”

Furthermore, Farhan Akhtar added that Priyanka is someone whose career graph has witnessed only an upswing and “she has constantly grown from strength to strength and has reinvented herself.” And just like all her fans, Farhan also expressed a sense of fondness for the actress as he said that “more power to her and I hope her career just keeps growing. She is very focused and committed to her work. That will always hold her in good stead.”

The Sky Is Pink will hit the screen son October 11, 2019.

