Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas feel proud as PeeCee's Marathi production Paani bags National Award

Priyanka Chopra's Marathi production "Paani" has won the Best Film award in the Environment Conservation category, and the actress-producer has congratulated the film's director, Adinath Kothare, as well as its production team.

"Although Adinath was making his directorial debut with this film, I knew he would be a force to reckon with. And now here we are with a National Award for our labour of love. I couldn't be more proud of Adinath and his creative team and my team at Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP). My sincere gratitude to the jury for recognising our hard work and awarding 'Paani' with the 'Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation award. When we started PPP, it was with the intent of producing stories of substance. We wanted to tell local stories that, along with entertaining people, also had a purpose and tackled the pressing issues we face today. 'Paani' was one such film -- one that I knew instantly that I wanted to make," said Priyanka.

Earlier, Priyanka's Marathi production "Ventilator" won three National awards in 2016.

While the National award-winning actress wishes to continue telling more stories of human interest, she believes that such awards boost confidence of storytellers.

"It has given us further impetus to continue on the path of telling the stories that combine entertainment with socially relevant issues. We are honoured that the film had an impact and that our efforts have been recognized," Priyanka added.

Meanwhile, husband Nick Jonas wrote on Twitter, “So proud of @priyankachopra and the entire @PurplePebblePic team for their national award for #Paani congrats to everyone involved!”

So proud of @priyankachopra and the entire @PurplePebblePic team for their national award for #Paani congrats to everyone involved! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 9, 2019

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf and the film will hit the screens in October 2019.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page