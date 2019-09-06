Friday, September 06, 2019
     
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth dating South actress Neelam Upadhyaya? Deets inside

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth dating a South actress Neelam Upadhyaya is buzzing around. He walked hand-in-hand with a mystery girl at Ambani residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 06, 2019 7:14 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth dating South actress Neelam Upadhyaya Deets inside

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra grabbed the eyeballs as he walked hand-in-hand with a mystery girl at Ambani residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. While the internet was busy hunting out who this mystery girl could be, we are served with multiple pictures to know her better. Well, the news about Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth dating a South actress Neelam Upadhyaya is buzzing around. 

Recently, Siddharth Chopra captioned a post and wrote, " Birthday Celebrations be like... #dirtythirty. Amazing having amazing people. Blessed" 

Siddharth can be seen sharing the frame with Neelam Upadhyaya, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma.

Crazy 30. #dirtythirty... life’s greatest gift is having family and close friends. Great start into my thirties😋

In another post, mommy Madhu Chopra and VJ Anusha Dandekar can also be spotted sharing the frame.

Earlier Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Ishita Kumar, however, the wedding was mutually called off in June. Ishita Kumar deleted pictures of her Roka ceremony with PeeCee's brother. On being asked about Siddharth's wedding, mother Madhu Chopra said that he wasn't ready for it yet. 

Family ❤️

Though there is no confirmation by the couple about their relationship yet, we assume that Siddharth and Neelam might be the new love birds of the Bollywood town.

