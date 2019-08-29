Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
Prassthanam Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt and Ali Fazal's 'war for legacy' looks promising

Prassthanam starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Ali Fazal in major roles is a remake of 2010 Telugu film of the same name.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2019 16:28 IST
Representative News Image

Prassthanam trailer looks promising

The trailer of Prassthanam starring Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles has released and it promises to be an intense and intriguing political drama. While Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a political figure in his home production, Ali Fazal will be seen as his son. Manisha Koirala is playing the role of Dutt's wife whereas Jackie Shroff plays his confidante in the film. Directed by Dev Katta, the movie is a remake of 2010 Telugu movie.

Releasing the trailer, Dutt wrote on his Twitter handle, ''The war to earn the legacy begins... #PrassthanamTrailer out now!''. Check out Prassthanam trailer below:

Earlier, while sharing Prassthanam motion poster, the actor wrote an interesting caption which speaks a volume about the upcoming film. “Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat! Presenting the official poster of #Prassthanam,'' the caption read. Prassthanam will also mark the return of Dutt as a producer. His last production venture was 2011 film Rascals.

Director Deva Katta has earlier spoken about working with his dream cast. “Prassthanam is a subject which is close to my heart and with Jackie sir joining the team, it’s a dream come true for me to be able to work with such a powerful cast. I have always looked up to them and its a great opportunity to be able to direct them.” 

The Telugu original starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar in important roles.

