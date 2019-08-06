Pink actress Kirti Kulhari joins Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train remake, to play Brit cop

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari, who will be seen in the film Mission Mangal as Neha Siddqui, is all set to start another journey with the remake of The Girl on the Train. The actress will be seen playing the role of a Brit cop in the thriller drama and going by the latest reports, she has already flown away to London to kickstart the shoot. On Sunday, Kirti Kulhari has said to have kicked off in London for the shoot where she has joined as Aaliya Shergill.

Talking about her character and her excitement to be a part of another woman-centric film, Kirti told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s an interesting character with a unique look, something that I don’t think anyone has sported in Bollywood before. The training will give me the body language of a cop. We had toyed with the idea of a British accent but then Ribhu thought it would divert the focus from my performance. Instead I’m watching documentaries and murder mysteries to understand the job profile and working style of an investigative officer in the UK.”

Interestingly, Kirti Kulhari has already worked with director Ribhu Sagupta for Shah Rukh Khan’s show and she was aware that he has been planning to adapt the 2016 American film The Girl on the Train. The actress got a call from Ribhu after she was done with his show and was offered the role. Other than Parineeti Chopra, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. Talking about working with the star cast, Kirti said that she is excited to meet Parineeti since they haven’t met yet.

Kirti added, “I leave for London on August 15 and start shooting the following day. Since my film Mission Mangal releases on Independence Day, the joke is that I am not going to Mars but to London.”



Kirti has been a part of many mulri-starrer projects and she says that she enjoys it. She said, “I love the fact that so many woman driven stories are being made and I am happy to be a part of them. In Hollywood big stars come together to make a great film. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case in Bollywood. But now, people are opening up to the idea and things are changing.”

