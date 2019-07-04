Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pic: Posing with Kapil Dev, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor are supercharged about Cricket World Cup 2019

At a time when the entire nation is cheering for India in Cricket World Cup 2019, Rishi Kapoor has also extended his warm wishes for the nation to bring back the coveted cup. Wife and actress Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share a lovely picture of Rishi Kapoor and herself along with cricket legend Kapil Dev. The Kapoors are currently in the US for Rishi Kapoor's medical treatment. In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor had said Rishi will return to India in some months amidst reports that he was "cancer-free". Now if latest media reports are anything to go by, Rishi is likely to be back in time for his 67th birthday in September, and he may also then resume work with a yet-untitled film with 1990s co-star Juhi Chawla. It is a family comedy to be helmed by debutant director Hitesh Bhatia.

Taking to her Instagram account, Neetu Kapoor shared the picture with a caption that read, "Super charged about the World Cup !!! kapildev #crickettales #hopingwemakeit".

Meanwhile, after a serious power-packed avatar in Mulk, Rishi Kapoor is set to return to the big screen with a rather lighthearted role in his upcoming film Jhootha Kahin Ka. The comedy film, which is directed by Smeep Kang, also stars Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi in key roles.

Jhootha Kahin Ka trailer hit the internet on Wednesday and has been creating much buzz since then. In case you missed it, watch it here.