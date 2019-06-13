Mumbai Police close #MeToo case against Nana Patekar, ' Tired of fighting alone', says Tanushree Dutta

Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai Police close Tanushree Dutta's #MeToo case against Nana Patekar

In a significant development, the Mumbai Police have filed a closure report in the #MeToo case by actress Tanushree Dutta against actor Nana Patekar, a top official said here on Thursday.

"Yes, we have filed a B-Summary Report before the court," Mumbai Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge told IANS. The police move comes after they reportedly did not find enough evidence in the matter, virtually ending the case.

Reacting to the same, actress Tanushree Dutta has issued a statement saying that she's tired of fighting alone 'against oppressors,bullies and a corrupt system'. Read her full statement below:

A corrupt police force and legal system giving a clean chit to an even more corrupt person Nana who has been accused even in the past of bullying,intimidation and harassment by several women in the film Industry.Our witnesses have been silenced by intimidation and fake witnesses have been put forth to weaken the case.What was the rush to file a B summary report when all of my witnesses have not even recorded their statements yet??

I'm neither shocked nor surprised being a woman in India this is something we all have got used to.I mean if rape accused Alok Nath got a clean chit and returned to movies then surely it was not going to be difficult for harrassment accused Nana Patekar to get himself or shall we say buy himself a clean chit to continue to bully hapless young women.But the proof is often in the pudding and a gentle reminder to the Indian public to watch the video of my car being mercilessly attacked and broken while me and my family tried to escape from these monsters on Horn ok Pleasse set 10 years ago.After this if you still decide to watch their movies and support then it's your bad karma.You are a corrupt people with no justice but Gods justice will rain on you someday hopefully and will avenge for all the humiliation,insult,harrassment,judgement and trauma I have had to endure in the last 10+ years because of this attitude.That is my hope finally for a life without hope is like a candle without fire.I pray that I never have to deal with this kind of toxicity ever again in life.

Im tired of fighting alone against oppressors,bullies and a corrupt system.I have better things to do in life with my talent and skillset and I need to focus on those but please dont take this example to mean that you will not be heard when u speak up!!Continue to expose these creeps through social media and other platforms so that in future people would think twice before troubling an innocent young girl.I still believe btw that I will get justice and victory will be mine!! How..only time will tell.

In October 2018, Tanushree recounted an old accusation she made against actor Nana Patekar for alleged sexual harassment on the sets of their 2008 film "Horn OK Pleasssss". Her case led the #MeToo wave in India as it opened the floodgates for numerous other women from every walk of life to come forward with their stories.

Tanushree Dutta's explosive revelations kickstarted India's own version of #MeToo movement. Soon, many other women came forward opening up about their sexual harassment episodes. Many prominent names popped up including Sajid Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Vikas Bahl and Alok Nath.