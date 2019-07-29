Karisma Kapoor shares throwback video of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor dancing in rain

Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback video of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor dancing in rain

Karisma Kapoor happens to be one of the proud members of the famous Kapoor khandaan of the Bollywood industry. The family is greatly known for its contribution to cinemas. Generation after generation, the legacy of the family giving stars moves forward and one amongst them is the actress. She recently shared a throwback video of her parents- veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Shivdasani.

In the video she shared on her Instagram account, the duo can be seen dancing in the rain on their iconic Bollywood number 'Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye.' The film was from their classic 1971 film 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal.' The video was captioned as, “On a gloomy day all you need is watching mama and papa romance in the rain #rainydayblues #kalaajorkal #1971#loveyouboth #parents.”

Check out the video that can improve your mood on a gloomy day, as says Karisma:

The actress spent this month with her family in London from where she uploaded fam-jam pictures. Have a look at them here:

On the professional front, Karisma will next be seen in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web series, Mentalhood. The web-show will also have Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth in supporting roles. It will revolve around different natures of mothers.

