Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the DID stage with killer moves on husband Saif Ali Khan's Ole Ole song, watch video

Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the DID stage with killer moves on husband Saif Ali Khan's Ole Ole song

Kareena Kapoor Khan has broken the internet with her presence on the dance-based reality show Dance India Dance season 7: Battle Of The Champions. The diva has graced the judge’s chair and the premiere of the show has already aired on the TV. Now fans are waiting for this weekends ‘episode where Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen recreating her husband Saif Ali Khan’s iconic Ole Ole step. The channel has released a promo of the episode in which Kareena is seen dancing on Saif’s song and enjoying with the other contestants.

In the video, Kareena can be seen shaking a leg with a dance group. She later claims that between her and Saif, she is a better dancer and also reveals that she was in school when she saw Saif Ali Khans film Yeh Dillagi. After showing her killer moves on Ole Ole, Kareena also performed on her sister Karisma Kapoor's song 'Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Rahi Tha'. The iconic song featured in Karisma-Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1’. Watch the video here-

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be judging the show along with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. It is also said that Kareena ios the highest paid actress on television and she is getting a whopping amount for each episode. Talking about the same, Kareena said, "It is the first time ever that any mainstream actress has forayed into TV, a dance reality show, at this point in her career. I've got what I completely deserve and for the hours that I will put in."

For the show, Kareena has been continuously traveling to Mumbai from London to be with her son Taimur. On the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Takht, Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chadha.

