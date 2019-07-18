Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor and Karisma set sister goals as they are vacationing in London with family

Kareena Kapoor 'the Poo' of Bollywood is currently vacationing in London and also shooting for the upcoming movie Angrezi Medium. Though her shooting schedule has been wrapped up, she is enjoying the fam-jam time in London with sister Karisma, mom Babita and kids Samaira, Kiaan and Taimur. Recently, Karisma took to her Instagram account to share the family picture. She captioned the picture as , " #famjam #londondiaries"

Kareena Kapoor is seen off-white t-shirt and cream colour pants. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, looks cool in black and blue casual attire. Taimur Ali Khan is seen munching on snacks while he is sitting in a pram.

Karisma Kapoor also shared a boomerang video where Kareena Kapoor is pouting and Karisma is just casually posing. She wrote, "And while she pouts i pose #sistersarethebest.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Good News opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. She will be seen playing the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Kareena Kapoor also has marked her debut on Television and is judging the dance reality show, Dance India Dance for which she is getting a fat paycheque. Not just this, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. the shooting for the movie will begin soon by the end of this year.

