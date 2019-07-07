Image Source : INSTAGRAM While Kareena Kapoor gets clicked with little fans in London son Taimur runs into dad Saif Ali Khan's arms (Video)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has time and again won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant performances in films. Now, with her making her debut on the small screen with Dance India Dance 7, many of her fans are in awe of the actress's balancing act. She is just not a brilliant actress but also a loving mother to son Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, Kareena was spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur at a local park in London where little fans were more than eager to click pictures with the diva.

A video of the same has surfaced online and, while Kareena is seen posing with her little fans, son Taimur is seen running into daddy Saif Ali Khan's arms. Watch the adorable video here:

Kareena will be seen sharing the screen space with Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Hindi Medium (2017), which featured Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. Reports suggest that Kareena plays a cop in this film, which is being shot in London as Irrfan's daughter (Radhika Madan) is grown up in the sequel and pursues higher education from this English land. Hindi Medium was about a couple struggling to give better education to their daughter.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor, she has broken the stereotypical norms of a married actress not making it in big in her profession, and especially in the film industry, and also after embracing motherhood. The actress is a living example and inspiration for many working and expecting mothers.

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Bebo has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Takht by Karan Johar. Takht is a historical drama that features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.