Juhi Chawla shares nostalgic moment as daughter Jahnavi graduates from school

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Juhi Chawla shares a post for her daughter Jahnavi Mehta

Juhi Chawla had won an immense number of fan following in the Late '80s and '90s. She made film debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and since then there has been no looking back for Juhi. Former Miss India Pageant winner, Juhi Chawla is the second wife of industrialist husband Jay Mehta.

Recently Badshah of Bollywood announced the graduation of his daughter Suhana Khan, his Darr co-star Juhi Chawla also took to her Instagram to share the picture of her daughter Jahnavi graduating from Charter House Boarding School, London.

Sharing a picture of Jahnavi sitting in a classroom in the middle of other students, Juhi wrote, "Jahnavi at her school farewell chapel ... happy and sad both at the same time ...” Jahnavi can be seen seated in the fourth row from the front and smiling for the camera.

In a previous interview with the IANS, Juhi Chawla had talked about the career her kids wanted to pursue. She said, "My small monkey Arjun has clearly told us, 'Mom don't even think about it'. With Jahnavi, I'm not so sure. Arjun is quite funny and good with mimicking accents. He's actually hilarious, so I feel sometimes that he could maybe try. Jahnavi is an avid reader. If there is anything she likes in this world, and if you ask her what she wants as a gift, it will be a book. She said she wanted to be a writer. Then she went through a phase where she said 'Okay I want to be a model'. Tomorrow she might say 'I want to be an actress'. Then she might say she wants to drop all this and do sports. I don't know, but I have learnt one thing that you have to let your children do what they want."

Juhi was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero making a guest appearance.

Shah Rukh and wife Gauri were also seen posing with daughter Suhana as she graduates. The king of Bollywood wrote, "4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t."