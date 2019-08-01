Judgementall Hai Kya writer-director duo Kanika Dhillon and Prakash Kovelamudi open up on their split

Kanika Dhillon and Prakash Kovelamudi

Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao is currently riding high on the success. The movie written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi received rave reviews from critics. For those unversed, the writer-director duo of Judgementall Hai Kya ended their relationship even before the film went on the floor. The duo tied the knot in 2014 but their marriage hit the rock bottom after a few years.

As per reports of an entertainment portal, Kanika and Prakash ended their marriage after three years. "Yes, we did split but not during Judgementall Hai Kya. It happened 2 years back before the cameras rolled on the film," the former couple said in a joint statement as per India Today report.

When asked about the reason behind their separation, Kanika Dhillon remained tight-lipped and interrupted in between when Prakash tried to open up. "We were settled in Hyderabad, as my social circle is there, but Kanika shifted to Mumbai, around 2 years back..." he said. Kanika, who tied the knot with Prakash in 2014, interrupted in between and said, "That’s really not important, what matters is that we are still friends and the decision is amicable."

When asked if this hit duo will be seen collaborating in future projects, Prakash said that they are open to any such projects. He even said that they enjoyed working together. "Of course, why not! We have pulled this (Judgementall Hai Kya) off together successfully and had a great time working together. We are surely open to collaborate on more projects,'' Prakash said.

For unversed, Kanika, who shot to fame with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan went on to write Kedarnath. She made her debut in the film industry as an assistant director in Om Shanti Om and later went on to work in Billu, Always Kabhi Kabhi and Ra. One.

On a related note, Judgementall Hai Kya bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor has minted Rs 29.52 crore in six days.