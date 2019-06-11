Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan reacts to link-up rumours with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Meezaan reacts to link-up rumours with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli

Meezaan, who is all set to mark his name in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film Malaal, has been ruling the headlines these days for his alleged relationship with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The upcoming actor and Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan’s pictures with Navya have been doing rounds on the internet from a couple of years ago which sparked the rumours that the two youngsters dated back in time. However, when the upcoming actor was asked about it, he rubbished the news and said that they share a friendly bond.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror about his debut and alleged relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda, he said, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.” Well, this should put the rumours to rest. Meezaan is alls et to make his debut opposite Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal.

Talking about how he bagged the film, Meezaan revealed, “I had met my co-star Sharmin back in 2011 and since then we have been best friends. She was working as a costume assistant on Sanjay sir’s Bajirao Mastani. One day Ranveer sir (Singh, leading man of the film) wasn’t available, so when she asked me, I tried out his costumes for the team. That’s when I met Sanjay sir for the first time. At the time he had no idea who my father was, yet told me that he wanted to launch me.”

Interestingly, after than Meezaan went on to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his last film, Padmaavat which starred Ranveer, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. On the related note, Malaal is an intense love story set up in a Mumbai chawl. The trailer of the film has already hit the internet and is much-liked by the audience. Not just the viewers, but Bollywood celebs have also showered wishes and praise on the Malaal actors for their grand debut. The film is set to hit theatres on July 5.

