Indian stand-up comedian Manjunath Naidu to Ian Cognito, entertainers who died on stage during live shows

Life is simply unpredictable and, unusual death is really shocking. The entire nation was shocked and saddened by the shocking death of Indian stand-up comedian Manjunath Naidu. The comedian died while performing live on stage in Dubai on July 19. The 36-year-old entertainer collapsed in front of a packed audience, who thought it was part of his act. However, when Manjunath Naidu lay motionless for a very long time, there was panic all over. Soon after, it was announced that the stand-up comedian died due to cardiac arrest.

Manjunath Naidu was born in Abu Dhabi but later shifted base to Dubai. “He was the last act in the line-up. He went on stage and was making people laugh with his stories. He was talking about his father and family. And then he got into a story of how he suffers from anxiety. And a minute into the story he collapsed,” Miqdaad Dohadwala, his friend and fellow comedian, was quoted as saying in an interview.

This isn't the first time that entertainers have lost their lives while performing live on stage. There have been several unusual deaths on the live stage earlier that have left people shocked to the core.

British stand-up comedian Ian Cognito died on April 11, 2019, while performing on stage England. Cognito, who’s real name was Paul Barbieri, suffered a heart attack during his stand-up show, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 60 years old.

World Championship Wrestling star Silver King died in front of hundreds of fans after collapsing during a match in London on May 11, 2019.

Mexican national Cesar Gonzalez Barron, also known as Silver King, was fighting against Warrior Youth in The Greatest Show of Lucha Libre at the Roundhouse in Camden, London when he died due to a heart attack.

