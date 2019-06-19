India’s Got Talent and MasterChef India post producer Sohan Chauhan found dead in a lake

Sohan Chauhan who has been the post producer on TV reality shows like MasterChef India season 6 and India's Got Talent season 7, has been found dead in a lake near his house in Mumbai. His body was said to be found floating on the water when the locals spotted him in Nancy Lake in the Royal Palms society in Aarey Colony, Mumbai. Going by the reports in Spotboye, he was taken to Siddharth Hospital for post-mortem immediately.

Sohan Chauhan has been married for six months and was living alone these days since his wife was in Delhi. The last person who saw him alive was his house help. According to the police, when Sohan Chauhan's brother tried and failed to get in touch with him on Saturday, he filed a missing persons report. On Sunday morning, around 7.30 am, locals informed the police about a body floating in the lake and after fishing it out, it was identified as Sohan Chauhan.

The report further suggests that Police has registered an accidental death report in the case and started investigation. As per the police investigation there were no fresh marks of injuries on Sohan Chauhan's body. According to the CCTV footage of his building, Sohan Chauhan was seen stepping out in wee hours of Sunday with a bottle in his hand.

Police haven’t found anything suspicious yet, but the investigation is still on. After Sohan’s final rites, the police carried out a search of his house and found an empty bottle of rum along with a diary in which he used to write poems. "We are waiting for the post-mortem report. As of now, there has been nothing suspicious about this death," said senior inspector of Aarey police station, Vijayalakshmi Hiremath.

