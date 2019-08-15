Independence Day 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan extend warm wishes

Independence Day 2019

India achieved freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947. Since then, Indians celebrate Independence Day to commemorate sacrifices of our freedom fighters and leaders. As all Indians across the globe are celebrating 73rd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities too, took to social media to wish their fans and followers. From Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana, B-town stars extended warm wishes along with their photo with tricolour. The celebrities wrote inspiring messages and urged Indians to respect each other's freedom.

Tweeting a photo of himself along with tricolour, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Wishing everybody a very happy #IndependenceDay. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let’s show the world mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara."

"15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !! Our pride our honour our celebration .. EVER,'' Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

Aamir Khan wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day and a very happy Raksha Bandhan. Love."

''We salute and applaud the brave men and women who fought valiantly for our independence....we celebrate a country with the largest heart....JAI HIND,'' tweeted Karan Johar.

''To celebrating the independence of the largest democracy in the world. Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians,'' tweeted Anushka Sharma.

''As we step into the 73rd year of Independence, here’s saluting India’s brave hearts who won us our freedom. जय हिंद। #स्वतंत्रतादिवस,'' tweeted Ajay Devgn.

Vicky Kaushal, who won his first National Award for Uri: The Surgical Strike shared a photo of himself holding tricolour and wrote, ''Sabse pyaara gulistaan hamara #HappyIndependenceDay"

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of herself in beautiful saree and wrote, ''1.3 billion hearts, 1 emotion = "INDIA. From one PROUD INDIAN, wishing you all Happy Independence Day!#JaiHind #VandeMataram #IndependenceDay #pride #india #salute #motherland''.