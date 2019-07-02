Image Source : INSTAGRAM Himesh Reshammiya rubbishes accident reports says, "I'm absolutely fine"

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya on Tuesday said the reports of his car accident are "absolutely wrong" and he is fine. On Tuesday morning reports of Reshammiya meeting with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway started doing the rounds. The news of singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya met with a car accident was circulating all around earlier this morning. The incident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, as per the trusted source of Times Now. The driver Ram Ranjan, who belongs to Bihar, has suffered serious injuries and it is being said that his condition is critical. However, Himesh Reshammiya refuted the rumours and said, "I'm absolutely fine, the news that I met with an accident is absolutely wrong."

As per the reports, the music director's driver was severely injured in the accident, but Reshammiya refuted saying the chauffeur has suffered a minor injury.

"I was not in the car and the driver is absolutely fine. His foot is injured and he is in the hospital. He was hit by some car when he came out of his car to go to the washroom. His car was also hit from behind by other car," he added.

Reshammiya is currently judging kids singing-reality TV show "Superstar Singer." He has given some hit songs to the industry like Ashiq Banaya Aapne, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Naam Hai Tera, Tera Surroor and Aap Ki Kashish, among many others.

(With Inputs from PTI)