Farhan Akhtar wishes his 'sunshine' Shibani Dandekar a very happy birthday by sharing adorable pic

Farhan Akhtar, while posting a really beautiful picture of Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Happy birthday sunshine. May you always have reason to smile. Love you loads.

New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2019 13:03 IST
The newest couple of B-town Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are adorable and have no qualms in painting the town with the colour of red, courtesy PDA. And as the starlet is celebrating her birthday today, her beau has got a really sweet birthday message for her. But, while the sweetness lies in his message, it is a cryptic hashtag that Farhan used that is making us go ROFL.

While wishing his girlfriend Farhan used the hashtag - #womenwhodontlook60. And we are really really confused. What does he mean? Did he just call Shibani 60-years-old? Or it is an inside joke between the lovebirds. Well, Shibani did laugh out loud on the hashtag.

Farhan while posting a really beautiful picture of Shibani wrote, "Happy birthday sunshine. May you always have reason to smile. Love you loads @shibanidandekar " followed by the hashtag, '#womenwhodontlook60 ????'

Shibani did have a laugh about the hashtag. She commented on his picture, ' hashtag ?? Love you Foo

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday sunshine. May you always have reason to smile. Love you loads ❤️ @shibanidandekar #womenwhodontlook60 😘👋🏽🚀

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan and Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, also starring Priyanka Chopra. Shibani Dandekar is known for hosting shows such as The Stage, Style And The City and Top Model India. She has also participated in several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. However, she shot to fame after hosting Indian Premier League.

Shibani Dandekar would next be seen in That is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of the 2014 Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. She would also be seen in zam zam, which is the Malayalam remake of Queen. In both the movies, the 38-year-old singer-actress would be essaying the role of Vijaylakshmi, which was originally played by Lisa Haydon.

