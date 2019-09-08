Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani's latest swimwear pictures set the internet on fire. Seen yet?

Disha Patani is trending on the internet today for all the glamourous reasons. The Bollywood actress has shared some stunning pictures of herself in swimwear, which has now become the talk of the town. Disha has one of the finest bodies in the industry. Whether it's slaying in dresses or cargo pants, she can easily add glamour to any look. But above it all, it's her bikini and swimwear pictures that can make any weak on their knees.

Taking to her Instagram account, Disha Patani posted a picture in a black bikini. Flaunting her washboard abs, Disha Patani is a water baby and her sexy picture is proof. Take a look:

In another picture, we can see Disha posing in a hot pink monokini.

Whether it's her white mesh bikini or the sultry red bikini, no one can rock the beach look better than the Baaghi girl.

From starring in movies like Baaghi 2, Bharat and Kung Fu Yoga, to being the poster girl for many brands, the actress is known to win millions of hearts with her style quotient.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial venture, Bharat opposite Salman Khan. She will next be teaming up with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur for Malang.

