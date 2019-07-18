Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dia Mirza turns blogger to spread awareness on environment

Actress-producer Dia Mirza, who is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and a UN Secretary General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, will take to blogging in order to create awareness about the environment, and to remind people how each and every action counts.

"I feel blogs and authored pieces lend the opportunity to further advocacy in a personal way. We need our conversations to connect us a lot more to our environment. There is a very harmful effect our lifestyles and consumption patterns are having on our health and lives," Dia said.

"I want to be able to share what I am learning along my journey towards better awareness of waste management and sustainability. I enjoy writing and have been writing articles for publications over the years but now, I want to make my efforts in writing more consistent."

In the past, Dia has spoken against the use of single-use plastic.